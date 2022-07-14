Categories AlphaGraphs, Finance

Infographic: Highlights of Morgan Stanley (MS) Q2 2022 earnings report

Banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on Thursday reported lower earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2022. The company’s stock dropped soon after the announcement.

Morgan Stanley Q2 2022 earnings infographic

Net income applicable to shareholders was $2.39 billion or $1.39 per share in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $3.41 billion or $1.85 per share in the same period a year ago.  Adjusted earnings dropped to $1.44 per share from $1.89 per share last year.

The bottom line was hurt by an11% decrease in revenues to $13.13 billion. The company delivered ROTCE of 13.8%, or 14.3% excluding the impact of integration-related expenses.

Shares of Morgan Stanley declined early Thursday following the earnings announcement, after closing the last session lower.

