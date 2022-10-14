Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Infographic: Highlights of Morgan Stanley (MS) Q3 2022 earnings report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on Friday y reported lower earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2022. The company’s stock dropped soon after the announcement.
Net income applicable to shareholders was $2.63 billion or $1.47 per share in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $3.71 billion or $1.98 per share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings dropped to $1.53 per share from $2.04 per share last year.
The bottom line was hurt by a 12% decrease in revenues to $12.9 billion. The company delivered ROTCE of 14.6%, or 15.2% excluding the impact of integration-related expenses.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2022 earnings
Shares of Morgan Stanley declined early Friday following the earnings announcement, after closing the last session higher.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenues grew 12% year-over-year to $80.9 billion. Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders were $5.2 billion, or
Earnings: Citigroup (C) Q3 profit beats estimates; revenue up 6%
Banking behemoth Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) on Friday said its third-quarter 2022 profit declined despite an increase in revenues. However, the numbers topped the market’s projections. Third-quarter net profit declined
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Q3 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $19.5 billion. Net income decreased 31% to $3.5 billion while EPS