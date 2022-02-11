Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Trending Stocks
Infographic: Highlights of Twilio’s (TWLO) Q4 2021 earnings report
Twilio, Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) this week reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of 2021, driving up the tech firm’s stock on Wednesday evening.
The San Francisco-based company, a leading provider of programmable communication tools, reported a net loss of $0.20 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to a profit of $0.04 per share in the year-ago period. The latest number beat analysts’ forecast.
On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net loss of $291.4 million or $1.63 per share for the latest quarter, compared to a loss of $179.4 million or $1.13 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Meanwhile, revenues increased 54% year-over-year to $842.7 million, which is well above analysts’ forecast.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Twilio’s Q4 2021 earnings
“Our fourth quarter capped off an amazing year of results as we delivered more than $2.8 billion in revenue for the year, growing 61% year-over-year. The combination of our leading cloud communications platform with Twilio Segment’s #1 customer data platform gives Twilio an unparalleled view into the customer journey, and I’ve never been more excited about the future of the company than I am today,” said Jeff Lawson, CEO of Twilio.
