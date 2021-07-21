Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries

Infographic: Highlights of Verizon’s (VZ) Q2 2021 earnings report

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Wednesday.

The telecommunications giant reported Q2 revenue of $33.7 billion, up 11% year-over-year and above the Wall Street consensus.

The company reported a net income of $5.9 billion or $1.40 compared to $4.8 billion or $1.13 per share of the second quarter in the previous year, also better than what analysts had anticipated.

  • Verizon Communications Q1 2021 earnings

Most Popular

KO Earnings: All you need to know about Coca-Cola Q2 2021 earnings results

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue grew 42% year-over-year to $10.1 billion. Organic revenues grew 37%. Net income attributable to shareowners rose 48%

Johnson & Johnson beats in Q2; raises FY guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The pharmaceutical giant reported Q2 sales of $23.3 billion, up 27% year-over-year and

IBM earnings: Q2 profit, revenues top expectations

Tech giant IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) on Monday said its second-quarter revenues and profit increased as demand conditions improved. The results also surpassed experts’ predictions. An improvement in the performance

Tags

Telecommunication

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top