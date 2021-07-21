Infographic: Highlights of Verizon’s (VZ) Q2 2021 earnings report

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Wednesday.

The telecommunications giant reported Q2 revenue of $33.7 billion, up 11% year-over-year and above the Wall Street consensus.

The company reported a net income of $5.9 billion or $1.40 compared to $4.8 billion or $1.13 per share of the second quarter in the previous year, also better than what analysts had anticipated.