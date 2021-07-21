Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
Infographic: Highlights of Verizon’s (VZ) Q2 2021 earnings report
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Wednesday.
The telecommunications giant reported Q2 revenue of $33.7 billion, up 11% year-over-year and above the Wall Street consensus.
The company reported a net income of $5.9 billion or $1.40 compared to $4.8 billion or $1.13 per share of the second quarter in the previous year, also better than what analysts had anticipated.
Most Popular
KO Earnings: All you need to know about Coca-Cola Q2 2021 earnings results
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue grew 42% year-over-year to $10.1 billion. Organic revenues grew 37%. Net income attributable to shareowners rose 48%
Johnson & Johnson beats in Q2; raises FY guidance
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The pharmaceutical giant reported Q2 sales of $23.3 billion, up 27% year-over-year and
IBM earnings: Q2 profit, revenues top expectations
Tech giant IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) on Monday said its second-quarter revenues and profit increased as demand conditions improved. The results also surpassed experts’ predictions. An improvement in the performance