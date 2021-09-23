Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, LATEST
Costco Earnings (COST): Q4 profit beats Street view amid strong sales growth
Warehouse chain Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021. The results also topped expectations.
Fourth-quarter net sales grew 17.5% annually to $61.44 billion, aided by a 15.5% increase in comparable-store sales. Total revenues were up 17% year-over-year. The top-line exceeded the consensus forecast.
Net profit was $1.67 billion or $3.76 per share during the three-month period, up from $1.39 billion or $3.13 per share recorded in the same period of last year. Analysts had forecast a slower growth.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Costco’s Q4 results
Costco’s stock closed Thursday’s regular trading higher and gained further in the after-hours session, soon after the announcement.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock: Will the innovative biz model survive virus-led slump?
The business world is still struggling to come out of the virus-induced slowdown, but it seems almost every retail segment benefited from the pandemic at some point. The vaccination drive
General Mills (GIS): Three factors that are expected to help drive growth for the food company going forward
Shares of General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) were up 3.2% on Wednesday after the company delivered better-than-expected results for the first quarter of 2022. Net sales rose 4% year-over-year to
IPO Alert: Allvue Systems sets IPO terms, to raise around $290 million
It is estimated that the alternative investments industry has expanded at a compound annual rate of 10.2% over the past ten years and had $11 trillion in assets under management