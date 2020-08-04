Categories AlphaGraphs, Leisure & Entertainment

Infographic: How Activision Blizzard (ATVI) played Q2

Activision Blizzard (Nasdaq: ATVI) announced second-quarter financial results after the regular trading hours on Tuesday. The second-quarter results were better than what the street had anticipated.

ATVI shares fell 2% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 48% since the beginning of this year.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD Q2 2020.

Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Activision Blizzard Q2 2020 earnings call transcript

CEO Bobby Kotick said, “While economic uncertainty could have an impact on our near-term results, the initiatives that drove our growth for the first half of the year should also provide the foundation for long-term growth.”

Prior performance

  • Activision Blizzard reports Q1 2020 earnings results
  • Activision Blizzard Q2 2019 Earnings
Also Read:  A visual dashboard of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Q2 earnings

Most Popular

American International Group (AIG) Q2 earnings drop but top expectations

American International Group (NYSE: AIG)  Monday said its after-tax adjusted profit dropped sharply in the second quarter of 2020 but exceeded the consensus forecast. Adjusted after-tax income attributable to shareholders

A visual dashboard of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Q2 earnings

A day after announcing a partnership with Rolls-Royce for the design and development of engine propulsion technology for its supersonic aircraft, Richard Branson-led Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) announced second-quarter results

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Earnings: Key financials from Q1 2021

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues increased 54% to $831.3 million. GAAP net income increased 91% to $88.5 million, or $0.77 per share. Net bookings

Tags

GAMING

Related Articles

Top