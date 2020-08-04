Categories AlphaGraphs, Leisure & Entertainment
Infographic: How Activision Blizzard (ATVI) played Q2
Activision Blizzard (Nasdaq: ATVI) announced second-quarter financial results after the regular trading hours on Tuesday. The second-quarter results were better than what the street had anticipated.
ATVI shares fell 2% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 48% since the beginning of this year.
CEO Bobby Kotick said, “While economic uncertainty could have an impact on our near-term results, the initiatives that drove our growth for the first half of the year should also provide the foundation for long-term growth.”
