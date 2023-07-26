Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: How General Dynamics (GD) performed in Q2 2023
General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenue increased 10.5% year-over-year to $10.2 billion.
Net earnings decreased 3% to $744 million while EPS fell 1.8% to $2.70.
The company ended the quarter with backlog of $91.4 billion, a 4.3% increase from the year-ago quarter.
Prior performance
