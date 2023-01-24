Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy
Infographic: Key highlights from Halliburton’s (HAL) Q4 2022 earnings results
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenue was $5.6 billion, up 30% from the same period last year.
Net income attributable to company was $656 million, or $0.72 per share, compared to $824 million, or $0.92 per share, last year.
The board of directors has declared a dividend of $0.16 per share for Q1 2023 on the company’s common stock payable on March 29, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023.
Prior performance
