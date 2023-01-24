Infographic: Key highlights from Halliburton’s (HAL) Q4 2022 earnings results

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue was $5.6 billion, up 30% from the same period last year.

Net income attributable to company was $656 million, or $0.72 per share, compared to $824 million, or $0.92 per share, last year.

The board of directors has declared a dividend of $0.16 per share for Q1 2023 on the company’s common stock payable on March 29, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023.

