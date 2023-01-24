Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy

Infographic: Key highlights from Halliburton’s (HAL) Q4 2022 earnings results

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue was $5.6 billion, up 30% from the same period last year.

Net income attributable to company was $656 million, or $0.72 per share, compared to $824 million, or $0.92 per share, last year.

The board of directors has declared a dividend of $0.16 per share for Q1 2023 on the company’s common stock payable on March 29, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023.

Prior performance

Halliburton Q3 2022 earnings infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

GE Earnings: Highlights of General Electric’s Q4 2022 results

The General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) on Tuesday reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 when the engineering firm’s revenues increased by 7%. The Boston-based

Infographic: Lockheed Martin (LMT) Q4 2022 revenue increases

Aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday said its sales rose 7% in the fourth quarter of 2022, but net profit declined. The company reported fourth-quarter 2022 net sales

VZ Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Verizon’s Q4 2022 financial results

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) reported its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total operating revenue of $35.3 billion was up 3.5% from the prior-year period. Net income rose 41.4%

Tags

Oil & Gas

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top