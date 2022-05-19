Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail

Infographic: Key highlights from Kohl’s Corporation’s (KSS) Q1 2022 earnings results

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue decreased 4.4% year-over-year to $3.7 billion.

Reported net income amounted to $14 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to $14 million, or $0.09 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS dropped 90% YoY to $0.11.

For the full year of 2022, net sales is expected to range between 0-1% compared to last year. EPS is expected to be $6.45-6.85.

Prior performance

Kohl’s Q4 2021 earnings infographic

