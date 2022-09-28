Infographic: Key highlights from Paychex (PAYX) Q1 2023 earnings results

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenue rose 11% year-over-year to $1.20 billion.

Net income grew 14% to $379.2 million, or $1.05 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS increased 16% to $1.03.

For fiscal year 2023, adjusted EPS is expected to grow 11-12%.

Prior performance