Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology
Infographic: Key highlights from Paychex (PAYX) Q1 2023 earnings results
Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenue rose 11% year-over-year to $1.20 billion.
Net income grew 14% to $379.2 million, or $1.05 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS increased 16% to $1.03.
For fiscal year 2023, adjusted EPS is expected to grow 11-12%.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Cost reduction has become a priority for FedEx (FDX) after a challenging quarter
Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) were up 1% on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 44% year-to-date and 34% over the past 12 months. The company delivered mixed results for
Prime Medicine is the next big biotech to pursue IPO. Here’s all you need to know
After a soft start to the year, the IPO market has witnessed muted activity so far though a few big companies entered the stock market. On the heels of AIG
Stock Watch: Is Darden Restaurants a good buy after earnings?
After a prolonged slowdown, the restaurant industry is returning to normal patterns but macroeconomic uncertainties and high inflation are currently playing spoilsport for it. While the pandemic-related slump forced many