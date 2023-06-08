Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Infographic: Key highlights from Signet Jewelers’ (SIG) Q1 2024 earnings results

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Sales were down 9.3% year-over-year to $1.7 billion. Same-store sales were down 13.9%.

Net income attributable to common shareholders were $88.8 million, or $1.79 per share, compared to a net loss of $92.1 million, or $1.89 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.78.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.

The company expects total sales of $1.53-1.58 billion for the second quarter of 2024 and $7.10-7.30 billion for the full year of 2024. EPS for FY2024 is expected to be $9.49-10.09.

Prior performance

Most Popular

Infographic: Highlights of GameStop’s Q1 2023 earnings report

Video game company GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) on Wednesday reported a narrower net loss for the first quarter of 2023 despite a decline in sales. The company posted a net

Adobe’s (ADBE) Q2 report is due on June 15. What to look for?

After entering the new fiscal year on an upbeat note, design software maker Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is all set to report second-quarter results on June 15, after the closing

Key takeaways from Campbell Soup’s (CPB) Q3 earnings report

Shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) were down 7% on Wednesday, following the announcement of the company’s third quarter 2023 earnings results. Although earnings beat projections and revenue came

Tags

Jewelry

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top