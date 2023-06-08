Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Infographic: Key highlights from Signet Jewelers’ (SIG) Q1 2024 earnings results
Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Sales were down 9.3% year-over-year to $1.7 billion. Same-store sales were down 13.9%.
Net income attributable to common shareholders were $88.8 million, or $1.79 per share, compared to a net loss of $92.1 million, or $1.89 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.78.
Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.
The company expects total sales of $1.53-1.58 billion for the second quarter of 2024 and $7.10-7.30 billion for the full year of 2024. EPS for FY2024 is expected to be $9.49-10.09.
