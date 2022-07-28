Infographic: Key highlights from Southwest Airlines (LUV) Q2 2022 earnings results

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues increased 68% year-over-year to $6.7 billion. Revenues were up 14% compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Net income more than doubled to $760 million, or $1.20 per share, compared to the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS amounted to $1.30.

The company expects operating revenue for the third quarter of 2022 to be up 8-12% compared to Q3 2019.

Prior performance