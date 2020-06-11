HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) reported a wider loss in the third quarter of 2020 due to higher expenses. The top-line jumped by 70% year-over-year. The company expects that the continued spread of COVID-19 globally could have an adverse impact on its business and operations.

The company said the adverse impact includes disruptions in cultivation and processing activities, supply chains and sales channels, as well as deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession.

The company expects to be adjusted EBITDA positive in the first half of fiscal 2021, subject to certain assumptions regarding store count, operational improvements, cost-saving initiatives, and the economic impact of the COVID-19.

