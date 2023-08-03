Infographic: Moderna (MRNA) Q2 2023 Earnings Results

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenue dropped to $344 million from $4.7 billion in the same period last year, mainly due to a decrease in sales of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Net loss was $1.4 billion, or $3.62 per share, compared to net income of $2.2 billion, or $5.24 per share, last year.
Product sales were $293 million, down 94% compared to last year, mainly due to lower sales volume. The company reported $0.3 billion in COVID-19 vaccine sales in Q2.
For FY2023, the company is expecting COVID-19 sales of $6-8 billion, dependent on US vaccination rates.
