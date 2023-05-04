Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Key highlights from Moderna’s (MRNA) Q1 2023 earnings results
Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenue was $1.9 billion, compared to $6.1 billion in the same period a year ago, mainly due to a drop in sales of the company’s COVID-19 vaccines.
Product sales were $1.8 billion, down 69% compared to the prior-year period, driven mainly by lower sales volume.
Net income was $79 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $3.7 billion, or $8.58 per share, last year.
The company expects total product sales in the first half of 2023 to be approx. $2 billion. For the second quarter of 2023, sales are expected to be $0.2-0.3 billion.
