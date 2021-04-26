Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: Tesla (TSLA) Q1 earnings jump on strong sales; beat Street view
Electric car maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported first-quarter revenue and earnings that increased sharply and topped expectations.
At $0.93 per share, first-quarter adjusted net income was sharply higher than $0.23 per share reported in the prior-year period. It was also above analysts’ forecast.
Reported net income, including special items, moved up to $438 million or $0.39 per share from $16 million or $0.02 per share in the first quarter of 2020. The impressive performance reflects a 74% growth in revenues to $10.4 billion. Analysts were looking for a slightly smaller top-line number.
Earlier this month, the California-based company said it produced 180,338 vehicles in the first quarter, comprising Model 3 sedan and mid-size SUV Model Y. Deliveries totaled 184,800 during that period.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Tesla’s Q1 report
After making an impressive start to the year, Tesla’s stock withdrew and entered a volatile phase. The stock closed Monday’s trading higher but declined during the extended session, soon after the earnings release.
