Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Infographic: Tesla (TSLA) Q1 earnings jump on strong sales; beat Street view

Electric car maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported first-quarter revenue and earnings that increased sharply and topped expectations.

At $0.93 per share, first-quarter adjusted net income was sharply higher than $0.23 per share reported in the prior-year period. It was also above analysts’ forecast.

Reported net income, including special items, moved up to $438 million or $0.39 per share from $16 million or $0.02 per share in the first quarter of 2020. The impressive performance reflects a 74% growth in revenues to $10.4 billion. Analysts were looking for a slightly smaller top-line number.

Earlier this month, the California-based company said it produced 180,338 vehicles in the first quarter, comprising Model 3 sedan and mid-size SUV Model Y. Deliveries totaled 184,800 during that period.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Tesla’s Q1 report

After making an impressive start to the year, Tesla’s stock withdrew and entered a volatile phase. The stock closed Monday’s trading higher but declined during the extended session, soon after the earnings release.

(this story will be updated shortly)

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

Honeywell (HON) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total sales remained flat at $8.5 billion compared to the prior year-period on a reported basis. On an

American Express reports mixed results in Q1

American Express (NYSE: AXP) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The payment services firm reported Q1 revenue of $9.06 billion, down 12% year-over-year and

Infographic: Schlumberger (SLB) Q1 2021 Earnings Results

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) came up with its first-quarter 2021 results on Friday. Revenue decreased to $5.22 billion from $7.45 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.09 billion.

Tags

AutomobileElectric VehiclesTransportation

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top