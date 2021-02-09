Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Infographic: Twitter (TWTR) Q4 earnings, revenue beat Street view

Microblogging platform Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the final three months of fiscal 2020. The results also came in above the market’s expectations.

Twitter Q4 2020 earnings infographic

At $1.29 billion, fourth-quarter revenues were up 28% from last year and above experts’ consensus forecast.

The positive top-line performance resulted in a 52% increase in adjusted earnings to $0.38 per share. Wall Street had predicted a slower growth. Net income, excluding special items, moved up to $222.1 million or $0.27 per share from $118.7 million or $0.15 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Twitter’s Q4 results

After recovering from multi-year lows early last year, Twitter shares maintained a steady uptrend and crossed the $60-mark this week — the first time in more than five years. It ended Tuesday’s trading higher.

  • Twitter reports Q3 2020 earnings results

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

Infographic: Highlights of Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q3 2021 earnings report

Gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced its third-quarter results Monday after the closing bell, reporting earnings and revenues that exceeded expectations. Third-quarter revenues dropped to $860.9 million

Will restructuring help Coca-Cola (KO) refresh its business this year?

Things have not been in favor of The Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) lately, with profits coming under pressure from faltering sales, amid rising competition and changing consumption patterns. For the

Retail: Has the COVID-19 pandemic changed shopping completely?

2020 will forever be remembered as the year of the COVID-19 pandemic. This health crisis upended our normal lives and changed our ways, some perhaps forever. While some businesses flourished

Tags

advertising

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top