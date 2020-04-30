Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Infographic: Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Q3 2020 earnings results
Western Digital Corporation(NASDAQ: WDC) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Revenue totaled $4.2 billion, up 14% year-over-year. GAAP EPS was $0.06 and adjusted EPS was $0.85. Both GAAP and adjusted EPS include a $13 million cost of revenue impact from COVID-19.
The company expects fourth quarter 2020 revenue to be $4.25-4.45 billion and adjusted EPS to be $1.00-1.40.
Most Popular
Starbucks (SBUX) loses steam in Q2 2020 in wake of COVID-19 impact and gloomy 2H outlook
It was not a brew-tiful quarter for coffee chain giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), which got hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Starbucks expects the
Ford Motor (F) Q1 earnings call highlights: Cash crunch likely to derail recovery plan
The automobile industry, one of the worst affected by the pandemic, has been witnessing a high level of pessimism ever since the market turmoil derailed production and delivery activities. Most
Amazon (AMZN) might be one of the few that survives the pandemic with just a few bruises
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is slated to report first quarter 2020 earnings results on Thursday, April 30, after the market closes. Analysts have estimated earnings of $6.25 per share which