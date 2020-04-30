Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Infographic: Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Q3 2020 earnings results

Western Digital Corporation(NASDAQ: WDC) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenue totaled $4.2 billion, up 14% year-over-year. GAAP EPS was $0.06 and adjusted EPS was $0.85. Both GAAP and adjusted EPS include a $13 million cost of revenue impact from COVID-19.

The company expects fourth quarter 2020 revenue to be $4.25-4.45 billion and adjusted EPS to be $1.00-1.40. 

Also Read:  Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z, ZG) Q4 2019 Earnings Snapshot

Most Popular

Starbucks (SBUX) loses steam in Q2 2020 in wake of COVID-19 impact and gloomy 2H outlook

It was not a brew-tiful quarter for coffee chain giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), which got hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Starbucks expects the

Ford Motor (F) Q1 earnings call highlights: Cash crunch likely to derail recovery plan

The automobile industry, one of the worst affected by the pandemic, has been witnessing a high level of pessimism ever since the market turmoil derailed production and delivery activities. Most

Amazon (AMZN) might be one of the few that survives the pandemic with just a few bruises

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is slated to report first quarter 2020 earnings results on Thursday, April 30, after the market closes. Analysts have estimated earnings of $6.25 per share which

Tags

IT services

Related Articles

Top