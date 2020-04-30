Infographic: Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Q3 2020 earnings results

Western Digital Corporation(NASDAQ: WDC) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenue totaled $4.2 billion, up 14% year-over-year. GAAP EPS was $0.06 and adjusted EPS was $0.85. Both GAAP and adjusted EPS include a $13 million cost of revenue impact from COVID-19.

The company expects fourth quarter 2020 revenue to be $4.25-4.45 billion and adjusted EPS to be $1.00-1.40.