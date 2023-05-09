Western Digital Corp. (WDC) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) reported revenue of $2.8 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which was down 36% year-over-year.
Net loss was $572 million, or $1.82 per share, compared to net income of $25 million, or $0.08 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $1.37.
The company expects fourth quarter 2023 revenue to be in the range of $2.40-2.60 billion.
