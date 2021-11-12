Western Digital Corp. (WDC) Earnings: 1Q22 Key Numbers

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) reported net revenue of $5 billion for the first quarter of 2022, up 29% year-over-year.
Net income was $610 million, or $1.93 per share, compared to a loss of $60 million, or $0.20 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $2.49.
For the second quarter of 2022, revenue is expected to range between $4.70-4.90 billion. Adjusted EPS is estimated to range between $1.95-2.25.
