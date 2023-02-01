Western Digital (WDC) Earnings: 2Q23 Key Numbers

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) reported revenue of $3.1 billion for the second quarter of 2023, which was down 36% year-over-year.

The company reported a net loss of $446 million, or $1.40 per share, compared to a net income of $564 million, or $1.79 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $0.42.

For the third quarter of 2023, revenue is expected to be $2.60-2.80 billion while adjusted loss per share is expected to range between $1.70 to $1.40.