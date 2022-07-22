Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Earnings: 2Q22 Key Numbers

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported revenue of $1.52 billion for the second quarter of 2022, up 4% year-over-year.
GAAP net income attributable to Intuitive was $308 million, or $0.85 per share, compared to $517 million, or $1.42 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.14.
The company ended the second quarter with $8.18 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Earnings: 2Q22 Key Numbers
Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue dipped 1% year-over-year to $1.18 billion due to advertising headwinds and the uncertainty related to the acquisition
VZ Earnings: Highlights of Verizon’s Q2 2022 financial results
Telecom giant Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) on Friday reported lower profit and flat revenues for the second quarter of 2022. The top-line slightly beat the estimates, while earnings missed
AXP Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from American Express’ Q2 financial results
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Consolidated total revenues, net of interest expense, were $13.4 billion, up 31% from the year-ago period. Net income