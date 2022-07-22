Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Earnings: 2Q22 Key Numbers

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported revenue of $1.52 billion for the second quarter of 2022, up 4% year-over-year.

GAAP net income attributable to Intuitive was $308 million, or $0.85 per share, compared to $517 million, or $1.42 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.14.

The company ended the second quarter with $8.18 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments.

Prior performance