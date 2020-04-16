Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

Infographic: Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 2020 Earnings Results

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported higher earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2020. The results also topped the Street view and the company’s stock gained modestly during Thursday’s after-hours session.

The top-line rose 13% annually to $1.1 billion, mainly reflecting a double-digit increase in the flagship da Vinci procedures. At $2.69 per share, adjusted profit was up 3% year-over-year.

Infographic: Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 2020 Earnings Results

Towards the end of the quarter, operations were impacted by disruptions caused by the pandemic outbreak, reversing the positive momentum seen prior to that.  There was a sharp fall in procedure volume and system placements were postponed in the US and Western Europe, where resources were diverted to manage COVID-19.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical closed Thursday’s regular session slightly lower. The stock has lost 15% since the beginning of the year.

  • intuitive surgical Q1 2019 earnings
Also Read:  FireEye posts 8% jump in Q1 revenue

Most Popular

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Abbott Laboratories  (ABT) Q1 2020 earnings call dated Apr. 16, 2020 Corporate Participants: Scott Leinenweber -- Vice President of Investor Relations, Licensing and Acquisitions Robert B. Ford -- President and Chief Executive Officer Robert

Visualizing the PNC Financial Services Q1 2020 earnings results

PNC Financial Services(NYSE: PNC) reported its Q1 2020 earnings results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. COVID-19 impact and loan growth resulted in Provision for Credit Losses rising from

Infographic: Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Q1 2020 Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) Wednesday reported a sharp fall in first-quarter earnings even as revenues declined modestly. The asset management segment was hit hard by the COVID-19

Tags

HealthcareMedical Devices
Top