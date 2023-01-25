Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported revenue of $1.66 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was up 7% year-over-year.

GAAP net income attributable to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was $325 million, or $0.91 per share, compared to $381 million, or $1.04 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted net income was $439 million, or $1.23 per share.

The company ended the fourth quarter of 2022 with $6.74 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments.

Intuitive Surgical Q3 2022 earnings infographic

