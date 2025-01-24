Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Earnings: 4Q24 Key Numbers

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported revenue of $2.41 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, up 25% from the same period a year ago, driven by growth in da Vinci procedure volume and an increase in the installed base of systems.
Net income attributable to Intuitive was $686 million, or $1.88 per share, compared to $606 million, or $1.69 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.21.
The company ended the quarter with $8.83 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments.
For full-year 2025, ISRG expects worldwide da Vinci procedures to increase approx. 13-16% compared to 2024. It expects adjusted gross profit margin to be within a range of 67-68% of net revenue in 2025, compared to 69.1% in 2024.
