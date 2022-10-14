Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan Chase’s Q3 2022 earnings results
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Reported net revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $32.7 billion. Managed net revenue totaled $33.4 billion.
Net income decreased 17% YoY to $9.7 billion, or $3.12 per share.
Assets under management was down 13% to $2.6 trillion.
(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)
