JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan’s Q2 2023 earnings results
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Reported net revenue increased 34% year-over-year to $41.3 billion.
Net income rose 67% to $14.5 billion and EPS grew 72% to $4.75. Adjusted net income was $13.3 billion, or $4.37 per share.
Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.
Average loans were up 13% while average deposits were down 6% from the year-ago period.
The stock gained 3% during premarket hours on Friday after the earnings announcement.
