Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan’s Q4 2023 earnings results
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net revenue, on a reported basis, increased 12% year-over-year to $38.5 billion, but fell short of estimates of $39.8 billion. Managed net revenue increased 12% to $39.9 billion.
Net income decreased 15% to $9.3 billion, or $3.04 per share, from last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $3.97, beating projections of $3.40.
Assets under management rose 24% to $3.4 trillion.
The stock gained over 1% in morning trade on Friday.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
WFC Infographic: Highlights of Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2023 earnings
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) on Friday reported higher revenues and net income for the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenues also exceeded Wall Street's expectations. At $20.48 billion, fourth-quarter
Key highlights from UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) Q4 2023 earnings results
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenues increased to $94.4 billion from $82.8 billion in the same period last year. Net earnings attributable to
KB Home (KBH): A look at how the homebuilder performed in Q4 2023
Shares of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) were down over 2% on Thursday. The stock has gained 43% in the past three months. The company reported its earnings results for the