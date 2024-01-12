JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan’s Q4 2023 earnings results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenue, on a reported basis, increased 12% year-over-year to $38.5 billion, but fell short of estimates of $39.8 billion. Managed net revenue increased 12% to $39.9 billion.

Net income decreased 15% to $9.3 billion, or $3.04 per share, from last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $3.97, beating projections of $3.40.

Assets under management rose 24% to $3.4 trillion.

The stock gained over 1% in morning trade on Friday.

Prior performance