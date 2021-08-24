Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail
JWN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Nordstrom Q2 financial results
Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues doubled year-over-year to $3.6 billion.
The company reported net earnings of $80 million, or $0.49 per share, compared to a net loss of $255 million, or $1.62 per share, in the year-ago period.
Revenues are expected to grow more than 35% year-over-year in fiscal year 2021.
Prior performance
