KB Home (KBH) Earnings: 1Q23 Key Numbers

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported total revenues of $1.38 billion for the first quarter of 2023 which was relatively flat compared to the same period last year.
Net income of $125.5 million decreased 7%, while EPS of $1.45 was nearly flat compared to last year.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects housing revenue to be $5.20-5.90 billion.
