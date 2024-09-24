Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries

KB Home (KBH) Q3 profit rises on higher sales; revenue beats estimates

Homebuilder KB Home (NYSE: KBH) on Tuesday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in net income and revenues. The top line also exceeded analysts’ forecasts.

KB Home Q3 2024 earnings infographic

Third-quarter net income increased to $157.3 million or $2.04 per share from $149.9 million or $1.80 per share in the comparable period of 2023 but missed estimates.

At $1.75 billion, Q3 revenues were up 10% year-over-year. The top line benefited from a strong performance by the core Homebuilding segment. Market watchers were looking for slower top-line growth.

