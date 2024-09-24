KB Home (KBH) Q3 profit rises on higher sales; revenue beats estimates

Homebuilder KB Home (NYSE: KBH) on Tuesday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in net income and revenues. The top line also exceeded analysts’ forecasts.

Third-quarter net income increased to $157.3 million or $2.04 per share from $149.9 million or $1.80 per share in the comparable period of 2023 but missed estimates.

At $1.75 billion, Q3 revenues were up 10% year-over-year. The top line benefited from a strong performance by the core Homebuilding segment. Market watchers were looking for slower top-line growth.

Prior Performance