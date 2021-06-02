Key highlights from Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Q1 2021 earnings results

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 23.4% to $3.3 billion compared to last year. Comparable store sales rose 24.7%.

Net income was $185.9 million, or $2.81 per share, compared to $43.5 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

Adjusted EPS increased 234% to $3.34 compared to analysts’ estimate of $1.97.