Key highlights from Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Q1 2021 earnings results
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 23.4% to $3.3 billion compared to last year. Comparable store sales rose 24.7%.
Net income was $185.9 million, or $2.81 per share, compared to $43.5 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.
Adjusted EPS increased 234% to $3.34 compared to analysts’ estimate of $1.97.
