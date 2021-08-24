Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
Key highlights from Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Q2 2021 earnings results
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 5.9% to $2.6 billion compared to last year. Comparable store sales rose 5.8%.
Net income was $179 million, or $2.74 per share, compared to $190 million, or $ per share, last year.
Adjusted EPS increased 15.3% to $3.40.
