Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries

Key highlights from Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Q2 2021 earnings results

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 5.9% to $2.6 billion compared to last year. Comparable store sales rose 5.8%.

Net income was $179 million, or $2.74 per share, compared to $190 million, or $ per share, last year.

Adjusted EPS increased 15.3% to $3.40.

  • Advance Auto Parts reports Q3 2020 earnings results

Most Popular

Best Buy stock rises after Q2 beat: Infographic

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The retail store chain reported Q2 revenue of $11.8 billion, up 20% year-over-year and

IPO Alert: What investors need to know about Procept BioRobotics’ upcoming market debut

The medical device market has been in the spotlight ever since coronavirus tightened its grip across the world last year as the demand for critical supplies like ventilators and PPE

CRM Stock: Should you invest in Salesforce ahead of next week’s earnings?

Enterprise spending on digital technologies rose to a record high during the pandemic, despite the widespread slowdown having a crippling effect on the economy. The growing adoption of automation has

Tags

automationAutomobile PartsMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top