Key highlights from BlackRock (BLK) Q3 2021 earnings results
BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
The financial services giant reported Q3 revenue of $5.05 billion, up 16% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection.
Net income of $1.68 billion or $10.89 per share was also higher than the target that analysts had anticipated.
