Infographic: How Medtronic (MDT) performed in Q4 financial results

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Worldwide revenue was $8.2 billion, up by 37% on a reported basis and 32% on an organic basis.  

GAAP net income attributable to Medtronic was $1.36 billion, or $1.00 per share, compared to $646 million, or $0.48 per share, last year. Adjusted net income rose 162% year-over-year to $2.03 billion, or $1.50 per share.

