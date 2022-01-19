Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

Infographic: Highlights of Morgan Stanley (MS) Q4 2021 earnings report

Banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on Wednesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021. The company’s stock gained soon after the announcement.

Net income applicable to shareholders was $3.7 billion or $2.01 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $3.4 billion or $1.81 per share in the same period a year ago.  Adjusted earnings rose to $2.08 per share from $1.92 per share last year and topped expectations.

The bottom-line benefitted from a 7% increase in revenues to $14.5 billion. Advisory revenues increased driven by higher completed M&A transactions, while equity underwriting revenues decreased due to declines in follow-on offerings and blocks.

Shares of Morgan Stanley gained early Wednesday following the earnings announcement, after closing the last session lower.

