Key highlights from Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q1 2023 earnings results
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results.
Total sales increased 6.1% year-over-year to $2.4 billion, driven by blended same-restaurant sales growth of 4.2%.
Net earnings amounted to $193 million, or $1.56 per share, compared to $231 million, or $1.75 per share, in the year-ago period.
For fiscal-year 2023, Darden expects total sales of $10.2-10.4 billion and same-restaurant sales growth of 4-6%. Diluted EPS from continuing operations is expected to be $7.40-8.00.
