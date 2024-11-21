Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Key highlights from Deere & Co.’s (DE) Q4 2024 earnings results
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 28% year-over-year to $11.14 billion.
Net income was $1.24 billion, or $4.55 per share, compared to $2.36 billion, or $8.26 per share, last year.
Revenue and earnings beat estimates allowing the stock to gain over 1% in premarket hours on Thursday.
Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal year 2025 is forecasted to range between $5.0-5.5 billion.
