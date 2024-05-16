Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: How Deere & Company (DE) performed in Q2 2024
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total net sales and revenues decreased 12% year-over-year to $15.2 billion.
Net income was $2.37 billion, or $8.53 per share, compared to $2.86 billion, or $9.65 per share, last year.
For fiscal year 2024, net income attributable to Deere & Company is projected to be approx. $7 billion.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
WMT Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Walmart’s Q1 2025 financial results
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Consolidated revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $161.5 billion. Revenue growth on a constant currency basis was 5.8%. Consolidated
Home Depot (HD): A look at how the home improvement retailer fared in Q1 2024
Shares of Home Depot (NYSE: HD) rose over 2% on Wednesday. The stock has gained 19% over the past 12 months. The company delivered mixed results for the first quarter
NVDA Earnings Preview: Nvidia likely to report blockbuster results for Q1
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) had an upbeat start to the new fiscal year, delivering impressive fourth-quarter results and forecasting strong revenue and margin growth for the first quarter. Investors will