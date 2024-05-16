Infographic: How Deere & Company (DE) performed in Q2 2024

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total net sales and revenues decreased 12% year-over-year to $15.2 billion.

Net income was $2.37 billion, or $8.53 per share, compared to $2.86 billion, or $9.65 per share, last year.

For fiscal year 2024, net income attributable to Deere & Company is projected to be approx. $7 billion.

