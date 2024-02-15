Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Key highlights from Deere & Company’s (DE) Q1 2024 earnings results
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 4% to $12.18 billion compared to the same period last year.
Net income was $1.75 billion, or $6.23 per share, compared to $1.95 billion, or $6.55 per share, last year.
For fiscal-year 2024, net income attributable to Deere & Company is forecasted to range between $7.50-7.75 billion.
Prior performance
