Key highlights from Deere & Company’s (DE) Q1 2024 earnings results

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 4% to $12.18 billion compared to the same period last year.

Net income was $1.75 billion, or $6.23 per share, compared to $1.95 billion, or $6.55 per share, last year.

For fiscal-year 2024, net income attributable to Deere & Company is forecasted to range between $7.50-7.75 billion.

