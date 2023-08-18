Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Deere & Company (DE) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 12% to $15.8 billion compared to the same period last year.
Net income was $2.97 billion, or $10.20 per share, compared to $1.88 billion, or $6.16 per share, last year.
For FY2023, net income attributable to Deere & Company is forecast to be $9.75-10.00 billion.
Prior performance
Most Popular
AMAT Earnings: Here is all you need to know about Applied Materials Q3 report
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) on Thursday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023, reporting a modest decline in net sales. Adjusted earnings of the semiconductor technology company
A look at the headwinds faced by Target (TGT) in Q2
Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) stayed green on Thursday. The stock has dropped 13% year-to-date. The retailer delivered mixed results for the second quarter of 2023 a day ago
PayPal (PYPL) stock becomes cheaper after earnings. Is it a buy?
PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been a dominant player in the payments market, and the business got a major boost from the mass shift to digital payments during the