Deere & Company (DE) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 12% to $15.8 billion compared to the same period last year.

Net income was $2.97 billion, or $10.20 per share, compared to $1.88 billion, or $6.16 per share, last year.

For FY2023, net income attributable to Deere & Company is forecast to be $9.75-10.00 billion.

Prior performance