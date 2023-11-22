Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Deere & Company (DE) Q4 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 1% year-over-year to $15.4 billion.

Net income attributable to Deere & Company was $2.36 billion, or $8.26 per share, compared to $2.24 billion, or $7.44 per share, last year.

For fiscal year 2024, the company expects net income of $7.75-8.25 billion.

Revenue and earnings beat estimates but guidance was lower than expected, causing the stock to fall 7% in premarket hours on Wednesday.  

Prior performance

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

NVDA Earnings: Nvidia Q3 revenue jumps on record data center business

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Tuesday said its third-quarter revenues more than doubled to $18.12 billion, mainly reflecting strong growth in the data center business. GAAP net income surged to

HPQ Earnings: All you need to know about HP’s Q4 2023 earnings results

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenue decreased 6.5% year-over-year to $13.8 billion. Net earnings were $974 million, or $0.97 per share, compared to

Key takeaways from Best Buy’s Q3 2024 earnings report

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) stayed red on Tuesday after the company delivered mixed results for the third quarter of 2024 and lowered its guidance for the

Tags

Construction Products

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top