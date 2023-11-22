Deere & Company (DE) Q4 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 1% year-over-year to $15.4 billion.

Net income attributable to Deere & Company was $2.36 billion, or $8.26 per share, compared to $2.24 billion, or $7.44 per share, last year.

For fiscal year 2024, the company expects net income of $7.75-8.25 billion.

Revenue and earnings beat estimates but guidance was lower than expected, causing the stock to fall 7% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

