Key highlights from Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) Q1 2021 earnings results
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 119% to $2.92 billion while consolidated same-store sales increased by 115%.
GAAP net income was $361.7 million, or $3.41 per share, compared to a loss of $143.4 million, or $1.71 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings were $3.79 per share.
“Story will be updated soon”
