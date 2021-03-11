Key highlights from DocuSign (DOCU) Q4 2021 earnings results

DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 57% year-over-year to $430.9 million.
GAAP net loss was $72.4 million, or $0.38 per share, compared to a loss of $47.4 million, or $0.26 per share, in the same period a year ago. Adjusted EPS was $0.37.
The company’s results surpassed analysts’ projections.
The company expects revenue of $432-436 million for the first quarter of 2022. For full-year 2022, revenue is expected to be $1.96-1.97 billion.
Prior performance
