Key highlights from Dropbox (DBX) Q2 2021 earnings results

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 13.5% year-over-year to $530.6 million. On a constant currency basis, the growth would have been 11.4%.
GAAP net income was $88 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to $17.5 million, or $0.04 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $0.40.
At the end of the quarter, paying users stood at 16.14 million while average revenue per paying user was $133.15.
Both revenue and earnings beat expectations. Shares were up 3.4% in aftermarket hours.
Prior performance
