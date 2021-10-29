Key highlights from Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) Q3 2021 earnings results

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenues and other income increased to $73.7 billion from $46.1 billion in the same period a year ago.

GAAP net income attributable to ExxonMobil was $6.7 billion, or $1.57 per share, compared to a net loss of $680 million, or $0.15 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS totaled $1.58.

The company increased its fourth quarter dividend to $0.88 per share.

