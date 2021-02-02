Key highlights from FireEye (FEYE) Q4 2020 earnings results

FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 5% to $248 million compared to the same period last year.

GAAP net loss was $38.6 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to a loss of $49.2 million, or $0.23 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.12.

For the first quarter of 2021, revenues are expected to be $235-238 million while adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.05-0.07. For full-year 2021, revenues are projected to be $990-1010 million while adjusted EPS is estimated to be $0.35-0.37.