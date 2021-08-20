Key highlights from Foot Locker (FL) Q2 2021 earnings results

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total sales increased 9.5% year-over-year to $2.27 billion. Comparable sales rose 6.9%.

GAAP net income was $430 million, or $4.09 per share, compared to $45 million, or $0.43 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EPS was $2.21, reflecting a growth of over 200% from the year-ago period.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.8 billion at quarter-end.

Prior performance