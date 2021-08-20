Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail

Key highlights from Foot Locker (FL) Q2 2021 earnings results

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total sales increased 9.5% year-over-year to $2.27 billion. Comparable sales rose 6.9%.  

GAAP net income was $430 million, or $4.09 per share, compared to $45 million, or $0.43 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EPS was $2.21, reflecting a growth of over 200% from the year-ago period.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.8 billion at quarter-end.

Prior performance

Foot Locker Q1 2021 earnings

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

360 DigiTech (QFIN) Earnings: Q2 profit jumps amid strong revenue growth

Online consumer finance company 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) on Thursday reported double-digit earnings and revenue growth for the second quarter of 2021 as demand conditions remained favorable. Shares of

Applied Materials (AMAT) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues increased 41% year-over-year to $6.20 billion. GAAP net income doubled to $1.71 billion, or $1.87 per share,

Kohl’s Corp posts Q2 beat as economy reopens: Infographic

Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The department store chain reported Q2 revenue of $4.45 billion, up 31% year-over-year and

Tags

Footwear

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top