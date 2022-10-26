BA Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Boeing’s Q3 2022 financial results

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $16 billion but fell short of estimates.

Net loss attributable to shareholders was $3.27 billion, or $5.49 per share, compared to a loss of $132 million, or $0.19 per share, in the year-ago period. Core loss per share amounted to $6.18, which was wider than expected.

Total backlog stood at $381 billion.

