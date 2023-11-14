Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Key highlights from Home Depot’s (HD) Q3 2023 earnings results
The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Sales decreased 3% year-over-year to $37.7 billion. Comparable sales fell 3.1%.
Net earnings were $3.8 billion, or $3.81 per share, compared to $4.3 billion, or $4.24 per share, last year.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations.
For fiscal year 2023, the company expects sales and comparable sales to decline 3-4% and EPS to decline 9-11% YoY.
The stock was up over 1% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
