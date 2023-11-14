Key highlights from Home Depot’s (HD) Q3 2023 earnings results

The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Sales decreased 3% year-over-year to $37.7 billion. Comparable sales fell 3.1%.

Net earnings were $3.8 billion, or $3.81 per share, compared to $4.3 billion, or $4.24 per share, last year.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations.

For fiscal year 2023, the company expects sales and comparable sales to decline 3-4% and EPS to decline 9-11% YoY.

The stock was up over 1% in premarket hours on Tuesday.

Prior performance